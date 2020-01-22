Municipal polling begins across Telangana

Municipal polling began across Telangana at 7 am today. Around 50,000 staff has been deployed for smooth conduct of elections. The polling is being held for 325 divisions in nine corporations and 2,727 councillor posts in 120 municipalities.

Around 45 lakh people will excercise their vote. As many as 1,746 candidates are in race in the corporations while 11,099 in municipalities.

On the other hand, one division in the corporations, 80 wards in municipalities were declared unanimous. Meanwhile, the polling is being held 324 divisions and 2,647 wards. The results will be released on January 25.

The municipal polls in Karimnagar is going to be held on January 25.