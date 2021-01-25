Municipal polls in Warangal, Khammam to be put on hold?

Hyderabad: The TRS which had gone to GHMC elections prior to the end of the term of the Corporation is not keen on doing the same for Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations and is likely to use the provision in the Act to defer the elections by three months.



The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi had gone for elections much before the ending of term of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The term of the GHMC is ending on February 10 but the elections were held in the month of December. There is a provision in the Municipal Act that the election to a local body can be taken up either three months prior or three months after the end of the term of the body.

While everyone was expecting that the ruling party would follow the same in the upcoming municipal corporations, the party has taken a different approach. According to party leaders the TRS chief wanted to go slow on the polls in the district for various reasons. The party leaders believe that the growth of the BJP in the State and better performance in the GHMC elections had made the party to think of going slow in the two corporations. Apart from that the infighting in the party in Khammam is also a cause for concern for the party. Recently, the TRS working president had asked the Khammam leaders to work with coordination and work for the party forgetting the differences.

The terms of Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations is coming to end in the months of February/March. Since there is no scope to take up the elections at this juncture, the party leaders expect that the elections may be after three months. The government can have elections as and when the term of the local body ends but there will be a budget session of the Assembly during February and March hence the leaders feel that there is no scope of elections immediately after the end of the term. Political analysts say that there is another provision with which the government can avoid the election and that is by appointing the special officers in the local bodies.

Sources said that the party would look at the results of Council and Nagarjunsagar bye election to gauge the mood of the people in the State and take a decision on having elections in these municipal corporations and other municipalities in the State.