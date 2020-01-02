Trending :
Municipal polls: KCR to hold meeting with party leaders on Jan 4

Hyderabad: A meeting of extended committee of TRS would be held at Telangana Bhavan at 11.30 am on January 4. The meeting would be chaired by Chief Minister and party Chief K Chandrashekar Rao.

The party leaders including MPs, MLAs, MLCs, ZP chairpersons, Corporation chairpersons, state executive members and others have been asked to attend the meeting, which would start at 11.30 am and last till 4 pm. The leaders would be provided lunch at Telangana Bhavan. The chief minister is likely to give instructions to the party workers for the ensuing municipal elections.

