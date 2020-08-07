'Munsif' chief-editor Lateef Khan passes away in Chicago

'Munsif Urdu' chief-editor and chairman of Sultan Ul Uloom educational society Lateef Ahmed Khan passed away after a brief illness today in Chicago. He was 80.

Ahmed Khan had close association with veteran actor Dilip Kumar and former union minister Jaipal Reddy.

Lateef had gone to the US to get himself treated three weeks ago where he breathed last. His mortal remains will be shifted to Muslim Community Centre in Chicago where his last rites will held. Khan is survived by his wife, two sons and four daughters. Khan's son Aslam Mohammad Khan is a famous doctor in Chicago.

Ahmed Khan was known for re-introducing Munsif newspaper in colour print 23 years ago. He was involved in various social activities in the city and United States and was also a leading member of various social organizations.

Several eminent personalities of Hyderabad extended condolences to the family members.