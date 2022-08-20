Munugodu by-poll: CPI to extend support to TRS

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is leaving no stone unturned to win in the upcoming Munugodu by-poll. According to the sources, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held discussions with CPI leaders seeking their support in the coming elections.

It is learnt that CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy met CM KCR at Pragathi Bhavan and is ready to take part in the election campaign in Munugodu. Sources said that Chada Venkat Reddy will visit Munugodu on Saturday along with CM KCR and extend support. It is learnt that CM KCR is likely to announce the candidate for Munugodu by-polls.