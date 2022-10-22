Munugodu bypoll: EC asks cops to book TRS netas for violating poll code

Hyderabad: The Election Commission has taken serious note of taking 300 persons from bypoll-bound Munogodu Assembly constituency in buses to famous Yadadri temple for darshan (spiritual visit) by the ruling TRS party. On the instructions of State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, police booked cases against the leaders.

It may be mentioned here that TRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy had provided transportation and other facilities to 300 persons to visit the temple town of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and offer prayers.

Vikas Raj said that police case was filed against TRS leaders after enquiry report reviewed by the commission. It came to light in the enquiry that the 300 persons also took oath in favour of the party in the by elections. "Model Code of Conduct teams perused photographic and video graphic evidences and police have filed a case bearing Cr.no. 581/2022 u/s 188, 171 (1) r/w 171 (F) IPC apart from including the expenditure involved in the name of TRS contesting candidate, the CEO said.

The CEO also recommended stringent action against KMV Jagannadha Rao, the Returning Officer of Munugodu Assembly constituency for changing the allotted symbol to an independent candidate and vitiating the election process by invoking Rule 10(5) of Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, which doesn't confer any powers on the RO to change the allotted symbol. The EC already replaced Rao with another RO two days ago.

Vikas Raj also suspended MRO for wrongly printing the ballot paper for EVMs. Instead of "Ship", "Boat with man and Sail" got printed and it was identified and reprinted with correct symbols. The CEO took a serious view about this lapse and suspended MRO, Choutuppal. He was called for explanation from other officers tasked with printing of ballot papers.