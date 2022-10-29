Munugodu bypoll: ECI serves notice to Minister G Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India served notices to Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday for violating model code of conduct during the campaign in Munugodu where he asked the voters to vote for TRS to continue to get the benefits of various schemes.

The Commission has asked Jagadish Reddy to respond and give explanation to the notice by 3 pm on Saturday. The BJP leader Kapilvai Dileep lodged a complaint to the district election authorities on the speech of Jagadish Reddy, who had said that the voters should vote for TRS if they wanted the schemes to be continued and the schemes would be stopped if they don't vote for the ruling party.

The transcript sent by the district authorities state that the Minister warned the voters that if they want the pensions to be stopped they can vote for Modi and if they want the schemes to continue they can vote for TRS.