Munugodu Congress MLA Rajagopal Reddy to join BJP

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said that Congress senior leader and Munugodu MLA Rajagopal Reddy is to join the saffron party soon, Bringing an end to the speculation of Reddy's joining, he recalled that the MLA had supported the decisions and initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier.

Former MP and BJP national executive member Vivek Venkataswamy, along with senior party leaders, had held a consultation with Reddyl on his joining the party, he added. According to party sources, the joining would take place in Delhi in the presence of national president JP Nadda. The Congress MLA was also likely meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The State BJP chief also said that the party welcomes any MLA who resigns and joins it. Speaking to The Hans India, a party senior leader said that no specific date has been so far fixed on his joining the party. It will be decided only after due consultations with the Munugodu MLA. And, "once the date is fixed he will be joining the party at Delhi ahead of the third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra," he added.

Meanwhile, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender welcomed 'joining' of Reddy in the party fold. Amid this development, Reddy was scheduled to meet Bandi late on Wednesday. However, it has been postponed. Vivek Venkataswamy and a few BJP leaders have decided to meet him.

In a related development, Reddy held hectic parleys with his supporting local Congress leaders and cadre on joining the BJP. He explained to them he would resign as MLA before joining the BJP and that there would be a by-election.