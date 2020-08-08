Murder accused on bail kills his wife in Suryapet

A man who was the accused in the murder of his father has hacked his wife to death here at Jalmalakunta thanda of Penpahad Mandal in Suryapet in the wee hours on Saturday.

The accused Swamy who was released from jail on bail attacked his wife Nunavath Saroja with an axe when the latter was sleeping. Her death was instantaneous. The reason for killing Saroja is yet to be ascertained.

Four months ago, Swamy killed his father Bikhya on the suspicion of having an extra marital affair with his wife. It is believed that Swamy killed his wife on the suspicion of an illicit affair. The police took him into custody and are investigating.

In a similar case, a man who was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case in 2017 had killed his wife in Sangareddy district. The accused, Shankar who was released on parole on June 25 was supposed to return to jail on July 11. When he visited home, Shankar grew suspicious over his wife's behaviour and suspected of having an illicit affair.

He stabbed his wife and later hanged himself from the ceiling fan. The accused was released on parole on his good conduct.