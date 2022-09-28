Musalimadugu Village mourns Mahesh Babu's mother's demise

Kothagudem: As soon as the news of superstar Mahesh Babu's mother' death reached ears of the people, entire Musalimadugu village in Burgumpahad mandal in Kothagudem district plunged into deep grief.

Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi died in Hyderabad due to illness in Hyderabad on Wednesday. She was 70-year-old.

The people who had connection with the family, said Indra Devi, the wife of noted actor Krishna, lived in the village for several years.

Some years back they settled in Madras. The family still has land in the village. The mother of Indra Devi had promised the people of constructing a model hospital in the village. They recollected the days with their family members while talking to media persons.