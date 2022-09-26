Musi walk organised to mark 'World Rivers Day'

Hyderabad: Every year on the fourth Sunday of September, 'World Rivers Day' is observed to raise awareness on water bodies and to promote their conservation. This year's day,on September 25, the Forum for a Better Hyderabad, in association with 'World Rivers Day – Canada', organised, jointly with Deccan Heritage Academy, the 'Musi Riverfront Walk' near Salar Jung Museum, to mark the World River Day-2022.

Manikonda Veda Kumar, chairman of the forum, and urban and regional planner, said it is the responsibility of everyone to protect rivers from getting polluted. He expressed concern that many rivers were getting more polluted in the last few decades. The walk has been organised to create awareness on the historical importance and values of the Musi river, the erstwhile major source of water in Hyderabad and on the importance of its conservation and restoration.

Kumar recalled that the forum, along with the World Rivers Day in Canada, had also celebrated the day last year in the city. Mark Angelo, the founder of World Rivers Day, in his message congratulated the forum on its initiatives.

He said waterways are the lifelines of our national economy. "Restoring waterways and their development will stimulate the country's economic, industrial growth, livelihood and tourism.

Kumar said by the next World Rivers Day, on behalf of Deccan Heritage Academy along with experts and concerned citizens, he plans to visit all rivers in the State to observe and to know the navigation concepts for taking up development activities through waterways. Other dignitaries spoke on the importance of the Musi and the need for its conservation. Forum members, environmentalists, representatives of the Musi River Development Corporation, Jainapur Foundation, Aman Vedika, Save Golconda, teachers, students from School of Planning and Architecture, JNTU, Oxford Grammar High School participated in the walk.