Muslims to take out 1,500th Milad-un-Nabi procession on Sept 19

Hyderabad : Hyderabad celebrated the 1500th Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi on Monday with traditional zeal and fervour, renewing the pledge to transform their lives in line with the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed.

The celebrations were indoors owing to the ongoing Ganesh festivities and the Milad procession will be taken out from the historic Mecca Masjid on Thursday.

The Milad-un-Nabi celebrations began on Sunday evening across the city, as several localities particularly in Old city were beautifully decorated for the celebrations. Special prayers were offered in mosques on Monday for upholding and flourishing of Islam and unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslims.

On this occasion, people distributed sweets, snacks, juices and water among others, besides distribution of food. Blood camps were also organised on this special occasion to remind the youth about the Prophet’s teachings of equality, empathy, and love for each other. The community Aasar-e-Mubarak (Relics of Prophet Mohammed) have also been displayed at Mecca Masjid, Masjid-e-Shattariya, Quadri Chaman in Falaknuma, Dargah-e-Yousufain in Nampally and other places in the city.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also extended greetings to Muslims on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. In his message, he highlighted the importance of Prophet Muhammad's teachings of peace, brotherhood, and compassion.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to the socio-economic development of the Muslim community in the state.

The Muslim community head announced the postponement of the Milad-un-Nabi procession in a gesture aimed at fostering communal harmony. Maulana Hafez Mohammed Muzaffar, member of the ‘Markazi Milad Juloos Committee’, said the procession scheduled for September 16 (12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, as per Islamic calendar) was rescheduled due to ongoing Ganesh festivities.

“After deliberate discussion between different organisations who participate in the procession, we had finalised September 19, Thursday for the Milad Juloos,” said Hafez Muzaffar.

Earlier, on Sunday, Commissioner CV Anand held a conference with senior officers and discussed strategies for managing the upcoming events, including the Ganesh immersion and the Milad procession.

“In view of the Milad festivities starting tonight, and the Ganesh immersion on September 17 and two other events in the city on the same day, followed by Milad procession on the 19 - I held a video-conference with all rank officers regarding day-to-day steps, field-level strategies, road safety measures, and other precautions," he posted on social media.