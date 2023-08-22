Mynampally faces blues from BTS leader over his comments against Harish Rao

Hyderabad: BRS party leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha reacted to Malkajigiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao's comments towards Minister Harish Rao. To this extent, she tweeted on Monday through social media platform X (Twitter).

Senior leaders Harish Rao's commitment to Telangana and his services to BRS party and people are indescribable. She stated that she strongly opposes his comments against Harish Rao.

Meanwhile, it seems that the BRS leadership is preparing to take action against Mynampally.

It seems that the party leaders have taken his comments against Harish Rao seriously and are taking steps towards taking action. They say that a decision can be taken at any time.

Somilarly, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday condemned the remarks of BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, who lambasted Minister Harish Rao for creating obstacles to deny the party ticket to his son from Medak Assembly constituency.

KT Rama Rao said that he was strongly condemning the MLA's behaviour and said that the entire BRS party would stand with Harish Rao.

KTR reminded that Harish Rao has been an integral founding member of the BRS party since its inception and will continue to remain an important pillar of the party as we move forward.

"One of our MLAs who was denied a ticket to his family member in an outburst has made some derogatory comments on Minister Harish Rao Garu

I not only strongly condemn the MLA’s behaviour and also want to make it clear that we all stand with @BRSHarish Garu

He has been an integral founding member of the BRS party since its inception and will continue to remain an important pillar of the party as we move forward," KTR tweeted.