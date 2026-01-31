  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Mysouthdiva Drops Its Much-Awaited 2026 Calendar

  • Created On:  31 Jan 2026 11:48 AM IST
Mysouthdiva Drops Its Much-Awaited 2026 Calendar
X

Hyderabad: Mysouthdiva, one of South India’s leading digital entertainment and lifestyle platforms, successfully launched its 9th edition much-awaited calendar at a grand and glittering. Media9 & Bharati Cements proudly announces the much-anticipated launch of the MySouthDiva Calendar 2026 at Ramanaidu Studios, Film Nagar . This one-of-a-kind calendar showcases actresses Shriya Saran, Ananya Nagalla, Sakkshi Mhadolkar, Simrat Kaur, Gehna Sippy, Riya Suman, Rhea Sachdeva, Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Salvi, Manasvi Mamgai, Chandsi Kataria & Palak Agarwal. The calendar launch marked another milestone in Mysouthdiva’s journey of celebrating beauty, confidence, and individuality. Featuring stunning visuals, elegant themes, and inspiring personalities, the 2026 calendar showcases a perfect blend of style, grace, and contemporary fashion trends.

The event was graced by Tollywood actresses & Models Gehna Sippy, Rhea Sachdeva, Aishwarya Salvi, Ulka Gupta along with Manoj Kumar Katokar, Ravindra Reddy DM Bharathi cements Ramesh Puppala Producer, shyamsundar nethi Producer & others. MySouthDiva calendar features 12 beauties of south cinema who looked extremely gracious & great in the calendar.

Speaking on the occasion, Manoj Kumar, Media9 Director of Mysouthdiva , said, “This calendar represents our vision of celebrating talent, beauty, and strength. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire young women and promote positive representation in the media. Each month highlights a unique theme, reflecting empowerment, style, and cultural richness”.

Tags

MySouthDiva Calendar 2026South Indian Actresses Calendar LaunchMedia9 Entertainment EventTollywood Celebrity CalendarFashion and Lifestyle Platform
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Best Loan Apps for Instant Cash in 2026: Compare Top Free Apps, Approval Times, and Limits For Emergencies

Looking for instant cash in 2026? Compare the best loan apps with quick approvals, flexible limits, and zero-cost options for emergency financial needs.

Best Loan Apps for Instant Cash in 2026: Compare Top Free Apps, Approval Times, and Limits For Emergencies

National News

More
Share it
X