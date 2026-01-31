Mysouthdiva Drops Its Much-Awaited 2026 Calendar

Hyderabad: Mysouthdiva, one of South India’s leading digital entertainment and lifestyle platforms, successfully launched its 9th edition much-awaited calendar at a grand and glittering. Media9 & Bharati Cements proudly announces the much-anticipated launch of the MySouthDiva Calendar 2026 at Ramanaidu Studios, Film Nagar . This one-of-a-kind calendar showcases actresses Shriya Saran, Ananya Nagalla, Sakkshi Mhadolkar, Simrat Kaur, Gehna Sippy, Riya Suman, Rhea Sachdeva, Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Salvi, Manasvi Mamgai, Chandsi Kataria & Palak Agarwal. The calendar launch marked another milestone in Mysouthdiva’s journey of celebrating beauty, confidence, and individuality. Featuring stunning visuals, elegant themes, and inspiring personalities, the 2026 calendar showcases a perfect blend of style, grace, and contemporary fashion trends.

The event was graced by Tollywood actresses & Models Gehna Sippy, Rhea Sachdeva, Aishwarya Salvi, Ulka Gupta along with Manoj Kumar Katokar, Ravindra Reddy DM Bharathi cements Ramesh Puppala Producer, shyamsundar nethi Producer & others. MySouthDiva calendar features 12 beauties of south cinema who looked extremely gracious & great in the calendar.

Speaking on the occasion, Manoj Kumar, Media9 Director of Mysouthdiva , said, “This calendar represents our vision of celebrating talent, beauty, and strength. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire young women and promote positive representation in the media. Each month highlights a unique theme, reflecting empowerment, style, and cultural richness”.