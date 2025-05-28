Nadigadda farmers ready to revolt

Gadwal: In a dramatic and emotionally charged press meet held in Gadwal, the All India Ambedkar Youth Association put spotlight on an alleged scam in the cotton seed distribution system affecting farmers in the Nadigadda region.

The Association’s district president, Macherla Prakash, came down heavily on seed organizers and companies, accusing them of cheating farmers through fake seed failure claims, price manipulation, and deliberate negligence.

“This is not just business. It’s a conspiracy to bankrupt our farmers,” Prakash thundered, highlighting how organisers are falsely branding viable seeds as failed, only to avoid responsibility and cut costs.

“Farmers, already crushed by debts and drought, are now facing a new form of exploitation disguised as crop failure,” he said.

He also alleged that organisers and companies were faking seed failure despite seeds being viable. “Seed packet prices are deliberately kept high, but without fair returns or support to farmers. Mandatory re-sampling of failed seeds is being skipped, leaving farmers without proof or compensation,” he claimed.

Prakash demanded immediate action from the government, stating that if justice is not served, his organization will pursue legal routes and take the matter to the courts.

Meanwhile, in a development, NHPS District Chairman Gongalla Ranjith Kumar announced a collective protest.

“We will not allow these organized frauds to continue. This is the final warning to the seed mafia. On Saturday, May 31, we will march to the District Collector’s Office with the affected farmers and submit a formal petition demanding justice,” he declared.