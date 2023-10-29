Nagam Janardhan Reddy resigns from Congress, likely to join BRS- KTR to meet Nagam

Hyderabad: Upset over denial of ticket, former Minister and Congress leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy resigned from the Congress party on Sunday and is likely to join the BRS party.



In a letter written to the party high command, Janardhan Reddy said that he was pained after he was denied the ticket. Janardhan Reddy said, “Though I was responsible for strengthening the Congress party in Nagarkurnool constituency which had never won in the Assembly elections in the last 30 years and made the party to fight successfully on a winning note in the ensuing elections. Surprisingly, without any reason I was denied ticket and was never consulted before allotting the ticket which gave me immense pain, insult and humiliation.”

The Congress leader said that K Damodar Reddy, who was the BRS MLC managed to get a ticket to his son Rajesh Reddy, who joined on August 03 in the party, only with a motive to make his son MLA from the Nagarkurnool Assembly Constituency.

Janardhan Reddy alleged that Rajesh Reddy never served the people of Nagarkurnool constituency. He is a dental doctor and a new entrant into politics. His sole identity is dependent upon his father’s public standing. It’s shocking on what basis he was given a Congress party ticket even while his father happens to be an MLC belonging to the ruling BRS party. Entire congress party activists in Nagarkurnool district were disappointed with the party’s brazen undemocratic attitude of enabling a ruling BRS MLC to secure Congress ticket to his son without even resigning his council membership. Many are suspecting an understanding between BRS candidate and Congress candidate only to ruin my genuine prospects of winning the forthcoming assembly elections.

Janardhan Reddy further said that there was a serious allegation that local Congress leadership had compromised with Damodar Reddy in not demanding his resignation as an MLC till date. “Under these circumstances, it is not possible for me or thousands of my supporters in the district to extend any sort of support to a fake Congress candidate whose father continues to serve as an MLC in the ruling party. It is very unfortunate that a national party like Congress is revealing its vulnerability and conducting in an irresponsible manner. For decades I have stood for value-based politics and feel suffocated to continue in a party that conveniently abandons its own principles to suit its interests. Hence, I am resigning from my primary membership of the Congress party only to serve the people of Telangana with self-respect and with free and fair manner,” said Reddy.

The BRS working president KT Rama Rao will be meeting Janardhan Reddy later in the evening to convince him to join the BRS.