Nagar Kurnool Lawyers Boycott Duties in Protest Against Attack on Janagam Lawyers

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool lawyers boycotted their duties and staged a protest in front of the court on Wednesday, condemning the attack on lawyer couple Gaddala Amrutha Rao and Kavitha by the police under the Janagama police station jurisdiction. Under the leadership of Nagar Kurnool Bar Association President Radhakrishna, the lawyers boycotted court duties.

Radhakrishna stated that the attack occurred when the lawyers went to meet the local CI Raghupati regarding a client's case. In a fit of anger, the CI, along with his police staff, assaulted the lawyer couple inside the police station, which he termed a heinous act. He stressed that such actions by the police are unconstitutional and send a negative message to society. Radhakrishna emphasized the need for coordination between the police and judicial departments and warned that such incidents could disrupt this coordination. He demanded the immediate suspension of the CI, SI, and other responsible personnel involved in the attack and called for departmental action against them to prevent such incidents from recurring. The protest was attended by the Bar Association President, Secretary A. Parvatha Reddy, Bandaru Rajasekhar, Brahmeshwar Rao, Babu Piers, Srinivasulu Gupta, S. Srinivasulu, Narasimhareddy, S. Arjunayya, Shyam Prasad Rao, and junior lawyers.