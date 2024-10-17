  • Menu
Nagar Kurnool: Paddy procurement centre inaugurated

Nagar Kurnool: Congress government has set up paddy procurement centers to protect farmers from being exploited by middlemen, stated MLA Dr. Rajesh...

Nagar Kurnool: Congress government has set up paddy procurement centers to protect farmers from being exploited by middlemen, stated MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy. He inaugurated a paddy procurement center in Charla Itikyala village in Tadoor mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking to farmers on the occasion, he assured them that the government would purchase every grain at MSP. He also affirmed that the government would give the promised bonus of Rs 500 for fine-grade paddy.

