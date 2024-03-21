Nagar Kurnool Parliament Constituency Election Returning Officer Collector P Uday Kumar inspected the election strong room and distribution centers

Nagarkurnool: NagarKurnool Parliament Constituency Election Returning Officer P. Uday Kumar, observed. He gave several suggestions to the authorities on the arrangements to be made in the premises of Kollapur PG College.

Allocation of EVMs by constituency polling centers, EVMs to be moved to polling centers, strong rooms for safekeeping of VV pats, route map from there to counting centers, security etc. were advised to make appropriate arrangements. According to the guidelines of the Central Election Commission, the Collector conducted a field-level inspection on security and other issues.

Afterwards, he reviewed with the officials the arrangements related to the parliamentary elections in the constituency at Kollapur Tehsildar's office. The Election Returning Officer was accompanied by Additional Collector Kumar Deepak, Kollapur Tehsildar Srinivas and others.