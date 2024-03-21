Live
- IMF, Sri Lanka reach staff-level agreement for $337 million bailout
- ED copied data of Kejriwal's electronic gadgets
- BS Maqbool campaigns in various areas in Kadiri, asks people to vote for YSRCP
- Vellampalli Srinivas visits Ayodhya Nagar area in Vijayawada Central Constituency, Bikshapati Yadav
- IT Ministry, NIXI launches BhashaNet portal to boost digital inclusion
- Joint level officers are inquiring, section 144 also implemented outside ED & Kejriwal house
- I-T Dept sets up 24x7 control room in Mumbai to curb misuse of money power in elections
- Compensation for building collapse victims can't be treated as MCC violation: Bengal govt to ECI
- Vellampally Srinivas visits Ayodhya Nagar area in Vijayawada Central Constituency
- YS Sharmila Asserts Willingness to Contest Any Seat as AP Congress Chief
Nagar Kurnool Parliament Constituency Election Returning Officer Collector P Uday Kumar inspected the election strong room and distribution centers
Nagarkurnool: NagarKurnool Parliament Constituency Election Returning Officer P. Uday Kumar, observed. He gave several suggestions to the authorities on the arrangements to be made in the premises of Kollapur PG College.
Allocation of EVMs by constituency polling centers, EVMs to be moved to polling centers, strong rooms for safekeeping of VV pats, route map from there to counting centers, security etc. were advised to make appropriate arrangements. According to the guidelines of the Central Election Commission, the Collector conducted a field-level inspection on security and other issues.
Afterwards, he reviewed with the officials the arrangements related to the parliamentary elections in the constituency at Kollapur Tehsildar's office. The Election Returning Officer was accompanied by Additional Collector Kumar Deepak, Kollapur Tehsildar Srinivas and others.