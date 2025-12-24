Nagar Kurnool Police Win State-Level Digitalization Awards

Nagar kurnool: The Telangana Police Department has announced state-level awards for police personnel who demonstrated outstanding performance in the digitalization of departmental records by uploading various police documents online. From across the state, the best-performing personnel were selected, and four police staff members from Nagar Kurnool district earned this prestigious recognition.

The awardees include Head Constable Narasimha, who serves as the IT Coordinator at the Nagar Kurnool District Police Office; Head Constable Nagarjuna, a member of the IT Core Team; Technical Team Writer Harilal from Kalwakurthy Police Station; and Technical Team Writer Hanumanth Naik from Nagar Kurnool Police Station.

The awards were presented during a ceremony held on Wednesday at the DGP Office in Hyderabad. The certificates of appreciation were handed over by Additional Director General of Police, Srinivasa Rao.

On this occasion, Nagar Kurnool District Superintendent of Police, Dr. Sangram Singh G. Patil, congratulated the award-winning personnel and appreciated their dedicated services, stating that their contribution has played a key role in strengthening the police system through effective digitalization.