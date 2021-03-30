Nagarjun Sagar By-Election: Today Is The Last Day For Nominations

The election campaign in the Nagarjunasagar Assembly by-election is heating up. From the selection of candidates to the nominations, everything is done in a secret way. All the TRS leaders are already campaigning for the constituency and on the other hand, today is the last day for nominations. Thus, candidates from the three major parties will file nominations.

For Congress party, senior leader Jana Reddy all set to file the nomination. Then coming to BJP and TRS parties, Dr. Panugotu Ravi Kumar and Nomula Bhagat will file the nominations respectively. Nominations will be foled without any celebrations due to corona restrictions. Along with them, another 23 nominations were filed in the Sagar by-election.

Janareddy will file his nomination as a Congress candidate this afternoon. TPCC President Uttam, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka will attend the event. Deputy CM Mahmood Ali, ministers Jagadish Reddy and Talasani will attend the Bhagat nomination filing function. After filing the nomination, Bhagat Madgupalli will start his election campaign from the Abhangapuram constituency.

BJP chose an ST candidate to compete with the ruling TRS and the opposition Congress. They allotted the ticket to Dr Ravi Naik as and the campaign was going on from the beginning. The BJP favoured Ravi Kumar Nayak after intense debates. Considering the caste equations in the constituency, the party finally gave the Sagar ticket to Ravinaik.

The BJP hopes that with over 40,000 ST votes in Nagarjunasagar, all those votes will go to the polls. Ravinaik, who worked as a government doctor and a civil surgeon, has a good reputation locally. Also, there are good relations with the people by undertaking social programs under the name of Nirmala Foundation. Thus, the BJP party hopes that all the positive points that Ravi Naik has will come together for BJP victory.