Nagarjun Sagar By-Election: Will Anjayya Yadav Submit His Nomination Turning Into A Rebel To BJP?

Nalgonda district Nagarjuna Sagar by-election has once again heated up Telangana politics. The BJP on Monday announced their party candidate. The BJP has finalized the candidature of Dr Panugothu Ravi Kumar. Ravi Kumar will submit his nomination on Tuesday. Panugothu Ravi Kumar, a native of Palugutanda, Tripura, has grown step by step as a doctor and is also a well-known public servant.

Ravi Kumar is currently staying in Halia and running a private hospital. He contested as Thirumalagiri JDPTC as the Congress candidate in the last local body elections, but lost to the TRS candidate. Ravi Kumar, who grew up as a follower of former minister Jana Reddy, joined the BJP against hereditary politics. His wife Santoshi won as Sarpanch from the Congress party and recently joined the BJP.

However, it is learned that Kadari Anjayya Yadav will file his nomination as a Rebel candidate from the party. Anjayya Yadav will file his nomination as an Independent today. Nivedita Reddy, who is hoping for a ticket from the BJP, has already filed her nomination. However as the party supremacy gave a chance to Ravi Kumar, she was disappointed. Nivedita Reddy said he would abide by the party's decision. She said the nomination would be withdrawn on Tuesday.

It is learned that tension started among BJP state leaders. What if the own party leader files a nomination as a rebel? State party leaders came up with the idea. All the major party candidates will be nominated today without any rallies or meetings in the wake of the Covid-19 rules. MLA Raja Singh, in-charge Sankineni Venkateswara Rao and Chada Suresh Reddy will attend the nomination of BJP candidate Ravi Kumar. Thus, Sagar by-election has turned interesting with this element.