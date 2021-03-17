Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly by-poll on April 17

Hyderabad: Political heat in the Nagarjuna Sagar Lok Sabha constituency will now reach a peak as the Election Commission of India has issued the bypoll schedule.

As per the schedule, the notification will be issued on March 23 and filing of nominations will begin on the same day. The last date for submission of nominations is March 30 and the nominations will be scrutinised on March 31. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 3. The by-election for the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency will be held on April 17. Counting of votes will be held on May 2, following which the results will be announced. The bypoll for Nagarjuna Sagar constituency was necessitated following the sudden demise of sitting MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah from the ruling TRS.

The Congress party was the first one to announce the name of former minister K Jana Reddy as its candidate who had taken up campaign much ahead of others. The TRS and BJP are yet to announce the official candidate though the cadre has been working at the ground level in support of the party.

TRS is contemplating to field a candidate from the Tribal community instead of the family members of Nomula Narasimhaiah. BJP is also planning to field a tribal leader or a party senior from Yadav community which is also considerably strong in Sagar assembly segment. A proposal to field Vijayashanti is also under consideration.

Speculations are doing rounds that TRS approached some senior BJP leaders who are vying for party ticket in Sagar assembly segment and invited them to join the party by offering huge bounty.