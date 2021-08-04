Nagarjuna Sagar: Floodwater in Sagar Reservior recedes

Nagarjuna Sagar: The Sagar Reservoir has seen the flood receding at for the past 24 hours, on Monday night, inflows to Sagar reservoir recorded 3.47 lakh cusecs and on Tuesday morning it came down to 2.96 lakh cusecs and by the evening it drastically dropped to 1.40 lakh cusecs.



As the flood drastically reduced to over 1.40 lakh cusecs (inflows), 67,960 cusecs (outflows) of water has been releasing to the downstream through 4 gates of the dam.

Present water level of the reservior is 303.94 tmc at 586.70 feet against 312 tmc against 590 feet. On Tuesday, only limited number of tourists could visit Nagarjun sagar to witness the water gushing from the gates of the dam and to enjoy the pleasant weather at the banks of krishna river.

Ayacut farmers of left canal of Sagar project have expressed pleasure over the advance release of water to the canal this year, that is to be in the first week of August.