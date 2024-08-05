Nagarjuna Sagar Reservoir gates to be lifted today amid excess inflow

The Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir is poised to open its gates today at 10 AM, as heavy inflow from recent rains prompts immediate action from local authorities. According to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), Collector C. Narayana Reddy Sagar is set to oversee the lifting of the reservoir's gates, allowing for critical water management measures to be implemented.

Current stats indicate an inflow rate of 279,000 cusecs, while the outflow is at 30,000 cusecs. The reservoir, which has a full water level of 590.00 feet, currently stands at 580 feet, with a total storage capacity of 312.50 TMCs and a present storage measurement of 280 TMCs.

Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao of Nalgonda district announced that six gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar project will be opened to release approximately 200,000 cusecs of water downstream at 2 PM. Depending on the ongoing inflow, this rate may be increased.

In light of the flood threat, district authorities have issued warnings to residents in the Krishna lowland catchment area. Collector Arun Babu and SP Srinivasa Rao mandated that revenue and police officials be on standby to facilitate the evacuation of residents to safer locales if water levels continue to rise.

Meanwhile, the Godavari River at the Polavaram project in Eluru district has seen a slight decrease in water levels over the past three days. However, due to constant rains in the upper regions, water levels are expected to rise again as tributaries and hill streams contribute to the flow. The river reached a height of 36.70 feet at Bhadrachalam, with 698,968 cusecs of water being released downstream from the Polavaram project spillway. At present, water levels are recorded at 31.180 meters at the top of the spillway and 22.37 meters at the bottom.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as rainfall forecasts continue, urging residents to remain vigilant in affected areas.