Nagarjuna Sagar Reservoir Overflows, two crest gates lifted

The Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir has reached an overflowing state due to significant flood flows from upstream regions. In response to the rising water levels, the authorities have lifted two crest gates, releasing approximately 16,200 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water downstream. Currently, the water level at Nagarjuna Sagar stands at 590 feet, with the project’s total storage capacity recorded at 312.50 Thousand Million Cubic Feet (TMC).

On the other hand, the Sriram sagar projectis also experiencing substantial inflows, with flood waters flowing in at a rate of 31,202 cusecs. The current water level at Sriramsagar is recorded at 1083 feet, which is close to the full water level of 1091 feet. The full storage capacity of this project is noted to be 80.5 TMC, and current levels indicate a substantial influx, with figures nearing 53,620 TMC.

Officials are closely monitoring both reservoirs as they manage the heavy inflow and ensure that floodwaters are effectively controlled to mitigate potential risks downstream. As the situation develops,