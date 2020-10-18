Nagarkurnool: Bhatti Vikramarka, Mallu Ravi detained on their way to Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation project

Nagarkurnool: The police have arrested Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior leader Mallu Ravi at Veldanda on their way to Yellur project in Kollapur to inspect the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation (KLI) on Sunday.

Later participating in a protest at Kollapur, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the projects across the State are getting damaged and being submerged in water as the TRS government has constructed all irrigation projects without quality materials.

Referring to the submergence of KLI pump house near Yellur, Mallu Bhatti questioned as to why the State government was stopping them from visiting the project. "KCR has redesigned all the projects just for the sake of getting kickbacks in the form of commissions and today we are seeking the repercussions of their low-quality projects.

We are going to visit the project in a peaceful and democratic way to find out what caused the damage, but the TRS government is using force and stopping us from visiting the project," he stated.