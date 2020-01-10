Nagarkurnool: Candidates fill municipal coffers by paying pending tax dues

Nagarkurnool: Thanks to the municipal elections, the coffers of municipalities are getting filled with pending tax revenues in all the three municipalities of Nagarkurnool district. According to Municipal Commissioner of Nagarkurnool Jayanth Kumar Reddy, in the past four days, the Nagarkurnool municipality has received Rs 20 lakh in the form of pending tax dues.



"In the last four days, we have collected Rs 20 lakh tax revenue from the contestants. As per the Election Commission norms, any person who is contesting the municipal elections must get a no due certificate (NOC) from the municipality to be submitted during filing of their nominations. In view of the above, many contestants are obtaining their no due certificates before filing their nominations by clearing their pending tax dues," said Jayanth Kumar Reddy.

In all the three municipalities of Nagarkurnool, Kalwakurthy and Kollapur as many as 345 contestants have filed their nominations and all of them have got their no due certificates by paying off their pending house tax and water taxes to the municipalities.

"If not elections, tax collections in the municipalities are really difficult. Overall, Rs 38 lakh of pending tax has been collected in the last four days. We are expecting many more to clear their pending dues by the time the elections are over," informed an official from the municipal administrative office of Nagarkurnool district.

Overall, the municipal elections have come as a fortune in disguise for the municipalities, with Nagarkurnool municipality securing Rs 20 lakh as tax collection, Kalwakurthy municipality collected Rs 10 lakhs as pending tax collections and Kollapur municipality collected Rs 8 lakh till Friday.