Nagarkurnool: Collector Sharman Chavan suspends sarpanch, deputy sarpanch

Nagarkurnool: District Collector Sharman Chavan on Wednesday issued instructions to the District Panchayat Officer to suspend sarpanch and deputy sarpanch of Aler village in Peddakottpally mandal.



The Collector visited Chinnakottapally, Satapur and Aler villages and inspected construction of sink pits, Palle Prakruthi vanalu, Rythu Vedika buildings, crematoriums, fertilizer sheds, dumping yards and also inspected how the online classes are going on for students in villages. The Collector expressed his displeasure over the slow pace of works going on and ordered the officials concerned and local people's representatives to speed up the works to complete them by end of September.

Collector Chavan expressed angry at the progress of Rythu Vedika works in Aler village and found out that sarpanch and deputy sarpanch were irresponsible in doing their duty. He instructed the DPO to suspend both of them. 'The government is spending crores of rupees for Palle Pragathi programme to develop villages and to provide better living conditions. However, offiicals and local leaders are behaving irresponsible and action will be taken against them,' he warned.