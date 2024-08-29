Nagarkurnool: Cops clamp down on traffic violations

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath has issued strict orders to prevent road accidents in the district. From now on, anyone wishing to enter the SP office on a two-wheeler must wear a helmet.

Earlier, the SP conducted special drives and seized many vehicles plying without number plates. Two months ago, vehicles without number plates were a common sight, but after the strict measures, their numbers declined greatly.

A few days ago, deeply moved by the rising road accidents, Gaikwad established a traffic police station at the old police headquarters. He also set up a special traffic team comprising 15 members. On the same day, a special awareness programme on traffic rules was organised for the traffic violators. To further prevent road accidents, the police are gearing up to strictly enforce helmet rule in the district.

Stepping up campaign against drunk driving, the SP has instructed police officers to ensure that those caught driving under the influence of liquor are sent to jail. Already, many violators have undergone the jail sentence. An awareness rally was organised in the district headquarters on Saturday. Those who were caught drunk driving were taken to Ambedkar Square where they were made to take an oath to follow traffic rules.

Additionally, SP Gaikwad has instructed police officers in Nagar Kurnool, Kalwakurthi, Achampet, and Kollapur constituencies to take strict action against those obstructing traffic by encroaching on roads.

People in the district are all praise for the initiatives of the SP to prevent accidents and make roads safe.