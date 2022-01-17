Nagarkurnool: Devotees throng Shani temple

Nagarkurnool: A large number of pilgrims offered prayers at Shani Temple in Nandi Vaddeman village in Bijinepally mandal in Nagarkurnool district on the final day of Sankranti festival on Sunday.



The Shani Temple at Nandi Vaddeman village is known for its popularity that anyone who offers prayers on the Shani Trayodasi of Makara Sankranti festival will get rid of all their sins and will receive the blessings of Shani god to overcome all hurdles. The deity is believed to bestow blessings of success and good health upon the devotees.

According to the priest, Dr Gavvamatham Vishwanatha Shastri, large numbers of devotees attended the prayers on the Shani Trayodasi day at the temple, because on the auspicious day, the Sun enters Makara Rasi from the Dhanur Rasi. "It is believed that ever since 12th century during the Kakatiya rulers, this historic temple has been visited by droves of devotees on auspicious days to receive the blessings of Shani God," he said.