Nagarkurnool: Excise officials crack whip on liquor dens

Nagarkurnool: The Excise officials have cracked whip on liquor dens in a few thandas in Kollapur mandal in the district on Wednesday and seized 10 liters illicit liquor and 500 liters of fermented jaggery mix and arrested two persons.

According to Nagarkurnool excise police, based on a tip-off they raided a few thandas and found out that many people in the villages were manufacturing illicit liquor.

During their raids, the excise police destroyed pots and other equipment used for making illicit liquor and seized liquor and jaggery mix from two persons. Excise Circle Inspector Yedukondalu informed that they arrested two persons and booked cases against them.