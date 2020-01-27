Nagarkurnool: Jupally gets a shocker from TRS high command

Nagarkurnool: The TRS high command is said to have given a shock to Jupally Krishna Rao on Sunday, as the TRS party higher-ups had denied giving appointment to meet them over his proposal of merging his supporters, who won as ward members on All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) party symbol, with the TRS in return to the chairman's post to a candidate of his choice in Kollapur municipality.

However, according to sources in the TRS, the party's top leaders are said to have taken a decision not to entertain Jupally Krishna Rao's proposals as the party is very serious against the former minister's indiscipline as he had gone against the TRS high command's diktats and put in fray his own candidates from the AIFB to fight against the TRS nominated candidates in Kollapur municipality elections.

As it is known that the TRS party in Kollapur was facing trouble due to group politics between Jupally Krishna Rao and present MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy for the past one year.

Jupally going against the TRS in municipal polls and fielding his own candidates from AIFB has further created the rift between Krishna Rao and TRS party.

This has caused a great embarrassment to the party in Kollapur municipality elections as TRS has got second place by winning just 9 wards, while AIFB achieved top place with 11 wards out of 20. "Had Jupally supported the TRS candidates, we would have won all 19 out of 20 wards and could have won the municipal chairman's post out rightly.

However, Jupally has caused a great damage and therefore there is no question to accept his proposal," said a source from TRS party.

Even though, the Jupally group had won 11 wards out of 20 in Kollapur municipality, the TRS party is doing its own calculations to win the number game to grab the chairman's post.

Expecting truce with the party high command, Jupally went to Hyderabad offering to merge his supporters in the TRS. It's learnt that his efforts to meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and TRS President K T Rama Rao were out rightly rejected as he could not get their appointment.

With this, the former minister is said to have got a shocker from the TRS. Now, the political career of Jupally Krishna Rao is expected to come to an end in TRS and it may take a drastic turn around in the coming days, observed political analysts from Kollapur.

However, on the other hand, the TRS party is making its own arrangements and is looking to get the magic numbers by utilising the ex-officio votes of MP and MLA from Nagarkurnool to get majority along with

one or two ward members from the AIFB.

Then, TRS will have no need to consider Jupally's proposals and can keep him away from the party.