Nagarkurnool: MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy travels in RTC bus, urges people to do the same for a safe journey

Nagarkurnool: Stressing that people should use public transport for safe travel, Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy boarded an RTC bus from Kollapur and travelled till Nagarkurnool district to attend an official meeting on Monday.



The MLA expressed his concern that with a growing number of vehicles on the roads there was an increase in pollution levels besides road accidents. "Travelling in RTC buses is safe and people must use RTC services for a safe journey as it will benefit both the corporation and the people besides bringing down the pollution levels," observed the MLA.

Earlier, the MLA inspected the Kollapur bus station and later boarded a Kollapur-Hyderabad bus and attended an official programme organised in Nagarkurnool district on the way. On the occasion, the general public opined that people's representatives must stand as an example and lead the public so that more and more follow their footsteps and help the growth of RTC.