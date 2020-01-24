Nagarkurnool: Preventive Detention Act invoked against Forward Block candidate

Nagarkurnool: The Kollapur police invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against Narasimha Rao, a candidate of All India Forward Block Party from Ward 16 of Kollapur Municipality and also arrested 12 others for trying to vandalise the strongrooms in Kollapur on Friday.

According to sources, the police officials in Nagarkurnool district took a serious note of the incident of some political parties spreading false information and creating panic and later attempting to barge into the strongrooms. In view of this, the police conducted a detailed inquiry and booked a case against Narasimha Rao and 12 others.

"Yesterday some members of a few political parties have attacked the police and tried barge into the strongrooms in Kollapur. A thorough investigation is being done and cases have been booked against them," said Nagarkurnool SP Sai Sekhar.

Earlier, as many as seven activists suffered injuries during a lathi charge. Joint Collector Srinivas Reddy took stock of the situation and directed the police to beef up the security.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said that the situation was under control and adequate security arrangements were made in and around the strongrooms.

The Kollapur police imposed Section 144 in and around the Library building premises, and all arrangements have been made for counting of votes on Saturday.