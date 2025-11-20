Naini calls KTR, Harish as Billa and Ranga

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy on Wednesday strongly criticised BRS leader Harish Rao, calling him an ignorant person who does not know under whose authority the CCI functions.

At a press conference, along with Wardhannapet MLA KR Nagaraju, MLC Baswaraju Saraiah and Warangal DCC president Errabelli Swarna, he accused Rao of touring Warangal on Tuesday simply to assert his presence.

He alleged that even after knowing that the CM is ready to hold discussions with the CCI, KTR and Harish are putting on an act. On Tuesday evening the State government held talks with the CCI, and from today cotton procurement has begun.

Naini mocked them, saying that while Gangireddu performances are a Sankranti tradition, this time TRS leaders have arrived early.

He ridiculed that four local leaders from Warangal followed Harish like accomplice thieves.

He alleged that the goons and rowdies during the BRS government have now turned into “white-collar rowdies.”

He questioned where the returns for their extravagant, lavish spending—worth thousands of crores—were coming from.

He said violence, exploitation and looting are their main occupations, which is why they are being called white-collar rowdies.

Naini warned their friend, former MLA Vinay Bhaskar, saying that even now he should stop looting and exploitation, otherwise people's anger will fall upon him.

The MLA demanded Harish answer the allegations made by his own party and family members that he looted `600 crore under the pretext of running a hospital.

Harish is going into “coma” because of the blows dealt by Kavitha.

Naini questioned how Harish, KTR, and Santosh Rao—who once used to travel around on bicycles—now possess thousands of crores.

“We will show our IT returns from 2004; you should show yours,” he said. They should explain to the public how they acquired newspapers and TV channels.

He urged farmers not to trust the deceptive strategists of BRS and get cheated.

He mocked that because of the defeat in the Jubilee Hills by-election, “Billa and Ranga” (KTR and Harish) are running around districts.

He alleged that due to upcoming local body elections, KTR and Harish are shedding crocodile tears, claiming concern for people and farmers.

The MLA alleged that even though Harish secretly works for the BJP, he criticises the party, which even Kavitha herself says is equivalent to sinking BRS.

He questioned Harish, asking whether he cannot see that the government has completed 70% of its works within two years.

He said in the past, when Warangal faced floods, these leaders took bribes even to give just `10,000; but now the CM is touring the affected areas and providing `15,000 in flood relief without political bias.

Naini questioned why they borrowed money at 11% interest when 8% loans were available. He said it was they who pushed the State into a debt trap. Loans were taken in the name of development, but only their family developed. The CM is pleading for a reduction in interest rates on the loans they incurred.

Earlier, the MLAs, key leaders, and party activists paid floral tributes to former PM Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.