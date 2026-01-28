Naini Coal Block controversy ‘media-made’: TPCC chief

Hyderabad: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud has alleged that the Naini Coal Block issue was entirely a creation of the media. Speaking informally with journalists in Delhi on Tuesday, he clarified that the matter did not arise during discussions with AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal. Mahesh Kumar Goud noted that appointments for two DCC presidents and the Telangana Mahila Congress chief remain pending.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, he asserted that regardless of their efforts, the BJP would fail to secure power in the state. He remarked that the influence of the BRS has also waned, claiming the party has no presence in the upcoming Nizamabad municipal elections, where the primary contest lies between the Congress and the BJP.

The TPCC chief accused KT Rama Rao of using social media to spread conspiracies. Furthermore, he claimed that Jagruthi chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha is contemplating floating a new political party to contest the next assembly elections. He urged voters to ignore opposition propaganda and focus on the development agenda of the Congress government as the state prepares for local body polls.