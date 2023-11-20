Naini criticises Vinay for stalled development

Warangal: In a scathing critique of the incumbent MLA D Vinay Bhaskar, Congress Warangal West candidate Naini Rajender Reddy expressed dismay over the lack of development in the region despite Bhaskar’s four consecutive terms. Campaigning in Hanumakonda on Sunday, Naini accused the sitting MLA of failing to uplift Warangal West constituency, pointing out the stagnation even during the BRS party’s reign since 2014.

“The BRS betrayed the people who anticipated prosperity after the formation of Telangana. The KCR Government, instead of honoring the sacrifices of the youth, allegedly exploited the state’s resources, while the youth and farmers faced desperate circumstances leading to tragic outcomes,” Naini declared. He highlighted the apathetic stance of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), which he claimed had plunged the unemployed into disarray.

As the Hanumakonda District Congress Committee (DCC) president, Naini asserted that the Congress is the beacon of hope for the State, synonymous with development. He emphasised the Congress party’s historical commitment to the welfare of distressed sections.

Naini outlined the Congress’s promises, encapsulated in the ‘Six Guarantees’: Mahalakshmi Scheme, Free TSRTC Bus Travel for Women, Subsidized Gas Cylinders, RythuBharosa, Paddy Crop Bonus, and Free Electricity.

AICC observer and Warangal Parliament in-charge Ravindra Uttamrao Dalvi, AICC in-charge Sanjay Jagirdar, district libraries chairman Md Azeez Khan, Corporator Jakkula Ravinder Yadav and 9th Division president Md Jaffer were among others present.