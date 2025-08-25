Naini launches premiere show of ‘Barbarik’

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said on Sunday that Orugallu (Warangal), once ruled by the Kakatiyas, is an ideal location for shooting films. At the Asian Sridevi Mall here, he attended as the chief guest and inaugurated the premiere show of the movie ‘Barbarik’, directed by Mohan Srivastav and produced by Adidala Vijaya Paul Reddy. He congratulated the film unit and wished them great success. The MLA said the government has been giving significant importance to the film industry and has been extending continuous support. He recalled that a special corporation for the film industry has already been set up, with Dil Raju as chairman.

He added that there are many suitable locations for film shootings in the undivided Warangal district; the region’s artistic and cultural heritage should be showcased worldwide through cinema, highlighting the glory of Telugu culture. As the local MLA, he assured to extend all possible cooperation for the required infrastructure facilities.