Nalgonda: 3 killed in ghastly mishap

Peddavoora (Nalgonda): In a head-on-head collision between a car and Tata Ace three people lost their lives and five others were severely injured.

The incident took place on Sagar-Hyderabad highway at Peddavoora in Nalgonda district on Saturday The deceased hails from Tenepalli Thanda of Gurrampodu Mandal in Nagarjuna Sagar constituency in the district.

The deceased were identified as car driver Suresh ( 27) , his mother Charu (46) and his daughter Shravani (15 months).

The mishap took place when Suresh along with his family members attended a marriage function at Kondrapole of Miryalguda mandal and were returning home in his own car bearing number AP-39-JC- 0606, collided with a Tata Ace vehicle bearing number TS-09-UB -9316 coming in opposite direction ( from Mallepally to Sagar). This incident took place near the police station of Peddavoora.

Car Driver Suresh died on the spot, his mother Charu died on the way to hospital whereas Suresh's 15 months daughter Shravani died while undergoing treatment in Government hospital in Nalgonda.

The injured were identified as Vadtya Sandya wife of Suresh, Ramavath Devi maternal Grandmother of Suresh, Ramavath Nandu and Indhu niece of Suresh and Ramavath Chinna alias Srinu (12) nephew of Suresh whose condition is said to be critical and was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

Peddavoora SI Paramesh filed a case and took up investigation.