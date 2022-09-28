Nalgonda: Angry relatives attack doctors over death of patient

Nalgonda: Angry kin of the deceased attacked the doctors for death of the patient, and then the doctors and other medical staff thrashed one of the attackers at the Government General Hospital here on Wednesday. According to sources, Kandi Buchiramulu (50) of Nalgonda town fell ill on Wednesday and his family members brought him to the Government General Hospital in the morning.

He was admitted to the emergency medical services ward as he was seriously ill. But he died while the doctors were treating him.

The kin of the deceased got into an argument with the doctors accusing that the patient died due to their negligence.

The family members of deceased started insulting and attacking the doctors. On receiving the information, local Two Town police reached the hospital and arrested the attackers and took them to the police station. Later, the doctors and staff of the hospital staged a dharna in front of the hospital condemning the attack. They demanded that the perpetrators of the attack should be severely punished and the doctors and staff should be protected.

As the doctors sat on dharna, the police arrived and tried to pacify them. Meanwhile, when the relatives of the deceased were passing by the agitating doctors, the latter identified one of the assailants and attempted to assault him with punches in the presence of the police.

Police rescued him from doctors and staff's attack. Because of the attack and counter attack the hospital environment became tense. The police took the person accused of attacking the doctors to the police station in a vehicle, and counselled the doctors and staff.

Later, IMA Neelagiri president Dr Murthy, general secretary Dr Anitarani, treasurer Dr Ramesh, Dr. Rajesh and other doctors submitted a petition to the district SP Remarajveri and urged her to protect doctors and punish the attackers severely. Significantly, a series of deaths in the Nalgonda Government General Hospital is a cause of concern for the people. The death of three patients within ten days shows the negligence of the doctors and staff. But the authorities failed to take action against them.

The death of a lactic mother Akhila, a 4-day-old child and a 55-year-old patient are glaring example of what kind of treatment is being provided in the hospital.

A few patients who are undergoing treatment at the hospital, alleged that DME Ramesh Reddy and Nalgonda MLAs visited the hospital last week and advised the doctors and staff to provide proper care to patients but in vain.