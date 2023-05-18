  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nalgonda Anti-Human Trafficking unit gets appreciation

Nalgonda Anti-Human Trafficking unit gets appreciation
x
Highlights

Anti Human Trafficking Unit SI Venugopal Rao received appreciation certificate from State Women Safety Wing Additional DGP Shika Goel in a programme held in Hyderabad

Nalgonda : Anti Human Trafficking Unit SI Venugopal Rao received appreciation certificate from State Women Safety Wing Additional DGP Shika Goel in a programme held in Hyderabad. Nalgonda AHTU has shown outstanding performance and good output with regard to issues of bonded labour, child labour, missing & begging and preventing child marriages, feticide, child rights, human trafficking of students in schools, colleges, hostels, etc. Nalgonda SP Apoorva Rao congratulated the AHTU team for their achievement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X