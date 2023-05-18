Live
Nalgonda Anti-Human Trafficking unit gets appreciation
Highlights
Anti Human Trafficking Unit SI Venugopal Rao received appreciation certificate from State Women Safety Wing Additional DGP Shika Goel in a programme held in Hyderabad
Nalgonda : Anti Human Trafficking Unit SI Venugopal Rao received appreciation certificate from State Women Safety Wing Additional DGP Shika Goel in a programme held in Hyderabad. Nalgonda AHTU has shown outstanding performance and good output with regard to issues of bonded labour, child labour, missing & begging and preventing child marriages, feticide, child rights, human trafficking of students in schools, colleges, hostels, etc. Nalgonda SP Apoorva Rao congratulated the AHTU team for their achievement.
