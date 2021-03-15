Nalgonda: Barring few incidents, MLC elections conclude peacefully

Nalgonda: Excluding a few minor incidents, elections for Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduate MLC election concluded peacefully on Sunday.

Large number of employees in the district utilised their vote in the first two hours whereas youth turnout started after 10 am and continued till 1 pm. Majority of women along with family came to polling stations after lunch.

MLC candidate of Telangana Inti Party Cheruku Sudhakar cast his vote at his native place Nakrekal, while independent candidate Teenmar Mallanna utilised his vote at his native place Turkapally of Bhongir constituency.

Minister Jagadish Reddy and Rajya Sabha Member Badugula Lingiaiah Yadav cast their vote at Government Junior College in Suryapet. Nalgonda ZP chairman Banda Narender Reddy cast his vote at Narketpally,whereas MLC Chinnapa Reddy utilized his vote at Peddavoora, MLAs Shanampudi Saidi Reddy, Gadhari Kishore Kumar,

Bollam Mallaiah Yadav and Ravindra Naik cast their vote at Mattampally, Tirumalagiri, Kodad and Devarakonda respectively.

Suryapet District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy and SP Bhaskaran cast their votes in Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhongir District Collector Anita Ramachandran cast her vote in Bhongir.

In Bommala Ramaram of Yadadri- Bhongir district, TRS and BJP activists took up argument, alleging that the other party was campaigning near polling booth. In Samsthan Narayanpur of same district, BJP activists demanded police to seize a function hall in which TRS leaders distributing money to woo the voters.

Election Observer Sabyasachi Ghosh, District Collectors and SPs of three districts inspected the polling process at various polling stations in respective districts.

As per the official information, graduate voters turnout in Yadadri-Bhongir district was 80%, whereas poll percentage in Suryapet and Nalgonda was recorded as 72 and 72.50 % respectively.

Police of the three districts - Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhongir - shifted ballot boxes to strong rooms located at State Warehouse Corporation godowns in Nalgonda under tight police security. The counting of votes will be held in Nalgonda on March 17.