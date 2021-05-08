Nalgonda: Be positive to become Covid negative says task force circle inspector Basha

Nalgonda: Being a frontline warrior and protecting yourself Getting infected is a very difficult task. Nalgonda task force circle inspector Basha got infected when he had gone to Warangal to hand over an accused who was arrested under PD act to central jail officials.

Speaking to The Hans India, Basha said he started feeling the symptoms the very next day he returned from Warangal and when the report showed him as COVID-19 positive, it was nothing short of a bolt from the blue, he said.

He was put under home quarantine and was confined to a separate room in his house. He said he was under the care of Dr Giri who gave him detailed instructions on what to do and what not to do.

He said following the doctors advise, he had kept himself busy throughout the day with hobbies, doing light exercises in mornings and evenings and taking healthy diet and medicines.

He said he reposed full faith in the doctor and told himself that he would be normal soon. In two weeks, Basha said he tested negative. Apart from talking to friends and relatives over phone, he said yoga and pranayama twice a day helped him a lot.

His symptoms started disappearing slowly within five days. He said he refused to get influenced depressing news on social media or nurse any kind of negative feelings. "I always told myself I will be perfectly alright."

"My advise to all COVID-19 patients is be confident and courageous and you will win over corona. Follow doctors advices, take healthy diet and do breathing exercises and other light exercises regularly.

Even if you are a non COVID person it would be advantageous to do some mild exercises and breathing exercises. It will prevent you from getting infected.

If you are eligible for vaccination please do take the jab and last but not least, wear mask, maintain social distancing and be safe," Basha appealed to the people.