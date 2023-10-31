Nalgonda: Bhupal Reddy lambasts Congress

Nalgonda: Sitting MLA and BRS MLA candidate, Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, took centre stage on Monday to rally support for the BRS party. Reddy passionately emphasised the importance of the welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister KCR and lambasted the Congress party for its stance against these initiatives.



Reddy’s campaign covered the 11th, 48th, and 38th wards of Nalgonda town, where he addressed a gathering of enthusiastic supporters. He hailed Chief Minister KCR for allocating a whopping Rs 50,000 crores towards various welfare programmes, calling them a cornerstone of his governance.

According to Reddy, Nalgonda has seen significant development under the BRS government’s leadership. “An investment of Rs 1300 crore has been directed towards the town’s growth and beautification,” he said.

“Notably, the BRS government can claim credit for bringing a medical college and an IT hub to Nalgonda,” he added.

Reddy underscored his commitment to infrastructure development by mentioning the construction of two flyover bridges on Panagal Bypass Road and Marriguda Bypass. He proudly stated that Nalgonda town’s progress is on par with some of the most affluent areas in Hyderabad, including Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, and Banjara Hills.

The campaign event was attended by BRS local Municipal councillors, party leaders, and passionate supporters from various wards.