Nalgonda: BJP Jagaran over G.O 317 today

Hyderabad/Nalgonda: The State BJP has come up with a novel way of protest to demand the withdrawal of GO 317. The State president Bandi Sanjay will sit on eight-hour night long Jagaran at his house in Karimnagar on Sunday to express solidarity with the employees and teachers who were agitating over the GO.

The GO it is alleged was meant to reallocate the employees and teachers to implement the Presidential Orders. It is feared that it will deprive the employees and teachers of their seniority. Besides, they will permanently remain as non-local in the districts newly allocated to them as part of the reallocation exercise.

BJP state general secretary Gujjala Premender Reddy said the Jagaran was meant to demand the State government to make necessary amendments to the said government order in consultation with the state government employees, teachers, and police. He asked the employees, teachers and police to extend their support for the success of the Jagaran, and the party will agitate till justice was done to them.

Meanwhile Karimnagar district BJP president Krishna Reddy urged all BJP state, district, mandal, town ranks, public representatives and BJP affiliated sections in the district to take part in the protest and make it a success.