Nalgonda: BJP set for West Bengal like rout in Huzurabad

Nalgonda: Senior TRS leader and former State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy said the BJP would suffer defeat in Huzurabad, just the same way it was trounced in West Bengal elections.

Speaking to the media in Nalgonda on Saturday, he urged people to strengthen the hands of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who was taking the State to the top on all fronts. The State would prosper only under the TRS regime. Reddy criticised the Central government for plotting conspiracies by misusing official machinery, and exuded confidence that the TRS would romp home in Huzurabad bypoll.

Prices of essential commodities were skyrocketed due to surge in fuel prices, making people's lives unbearable, but the central government was not doing anything, he criticised. The saffron government at the Center was busy selling public sectors to corporates, ignoring the plight of people. Leaders of opposition parties were merely eying power, holding protests, and were not concerned about the State's interests, he added.

Miryalaguda MLA N Bhaskar Rao who took part in the press meet listed out the State government's achievements and milestones in the past seven years. Tipparthi ZPTC Pasham Ram Reddy was also present at the press meet.