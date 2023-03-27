Nalgonda: BRS Athmeeya Gatherings expose dissidence among party leaders

Nalgonda: The factional strife within the party has been revealed in Athmeeya Sammelanam meetings being organised by the BRS in the constituencies.

The spirit between BRS leaders and workers has dried up and the desired goals of the leadership of the party have not been achieved through the management of Athmeeya Sammelanamin Erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Athmeya congregations clearly reveal the lack of coordination and mutual disagreement among the leaders of the Rose Party.

The fact that Athmeaya gatherings, which are supposed to signal that everything is united, are giving platforms to show the group politics in the party will also put the leadership of BRS in a quandary.

In the majority of the constituencies, there are many aspirants hoping for party tickets in the upcoming elections to compete with the sitting BRS MLAs.

As Athmeeya gatherings are conducted under the supervision of sitting MLAs, the leaders who are hoping for a ticket against them are not attending these gatherings as they do not receive invitations.

Those who have received invitations are staying away due to disagreement. As a result, the factional struggle, differences and disagreements among the BRS leaders in the constituencies are exposed.

Former MLA Vemula Veeresham, Former MLC Neti Vidyasagar and his associates are staying away from the Athmeeya gatherings going on under the supervision of MLA Chirumurthy Lingaiah in Nakrekal constituency.

MLC Kotireddy and his supporters are absent from these gatherings organised by MLA Nomula Bhagat in Nagarjunasagar constituency.

Kanmantha Reddy Sasidhar Reddy, Venepalli Chandra Rao and their followers are staying away from the meetings headed by MLA BollamMallaiah in Kodad.

Former MLC Karne Prabhakar, Palle Ravi, Kancharla Krishna Reddy and their supporters are absent from MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy's gatherings in Munugodu.

MLA ticket aspirants, party founder member Chada Kishan Reddy. Councillor Pilli Ramaraju and their supporters are not attending gatherings of MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy in Nalgonda,

Former MLA Budida Bhikshamayya Goud's group is far away from MLA Gongidi Sunita Mahender Reddy's gatherings in Aleru.

The followers of Chintala Venkateshwar Reddy are maintaining distance from gatherings going on under the supervision of MLA P Sekhar Reddy in Bhuvanagiri.

Those who disagree with Tungaturti MLA Gadari Kishore, Deverakonda MLA R Ravindra Kumar, and Miryalguda MLA N Bhaskara Rao are not attending respective leaders gatherings.

So far half of the Athmeeya congregations have been completed in all the constituencies, but it remains to be seen whether the disgruntled leaders will attend the rest of the Athmeeya congregations.