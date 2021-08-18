Nalgonda: CMRF cheques worth Rs 1.16 crore distributed

Nalgonda: Local MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy handed over Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 1.16 crore to 273 beneficiaries of Nalgonda constituency at his camp office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that despite the government providing all facilities, in a few cases, it was unfortunate that the poor have to go to private hospitals and were struggling to pay the bills amounting to lakhs of rupees.

He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for extending financial assistance to a large number of people through CMRF.

He said NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad has been providing facilities for all treatments and urged everyone to utilise the opportunity.

Bhupal Reddy said that he had submitted about 3,500 applications for CMRF after elected as an MLA and of them, 2,800 beneficiaries got financial assistance of Rs 13.50 crore so far. Another 700 applications are under consideration, he added. Nalgonda constituency stood in number one position in the State regarding CMRF aid, he stated.

Municipal chairman Mandadi Saidireddy, vice-chairman Abbagoni Ramesh, market committee chairman Borra Sudhakar, Kangal, MPPs Karim Pasha and Nagulavancha Vijayalakshmi and local body representatives participated in the programme.