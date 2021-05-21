Nalgonda: Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil happy over Covid treatment in Government hospital

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil on Thursday visited Covid ward at the District Government Hospital and interacted with Covid patients undergoing treatment in ICU ward and inquired about the medical facilities provided in the hospital.

On May 12, the Collector inspected oxygen bed facility and issued orders to the staff. After his visit on Thursday, Patil expressed pleasure over oxygen supply and other facilities provided to the patients as per his directions. He also checked arrangement of new beds and oxygen supply to patients.

Later, he held a review meeting with the hospital Superintendent Jai Singh Rathod and doctors and discussed about the treatment, oxygen supply, stocks and doctors' duties.

The Collector suggested that all doctors must render valuable services to the patients during the present critical time and added that all professors and doctors of all disciplines of medical college should provide best medical services to Covid patients.

Hospital Superintendent Jai Singh Rathod, DCHS Dr Matru Nayak, Nodal Officer Dr Ramana Murthy, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Kondal Rao, Medical Services Infrastructure Corporation EE Aziz and others were present on the occasion.